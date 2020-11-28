CASHMERE — It was a frosty November morning near Cashmere, the sun had just broken through and was shining on rows soon-to-be adopted Christmas trees. Without looking too closely, life seems normal.
“Everything is weird,” said Jessie Fabish, who had just finished tree shopping with her family on Saturday.
Fabish is not visiting extended family or grandparents this holiday season. “They’re all doing OK, it’s just weird to not be able to see them,” she said.
Many holiday events are canceled this year, be it family gatherings, in-person Black Friday shopping or winter festivals. But, at Shelton’s Tree Farm in near Cashmere, Christmas tree shopping is in full swing.
It was a bit busier than usual on Friday, after Thanksgiving, said farm owner Robert Shelton. “They’re just rushing to get out here.” The tree farm is run by Robert and his wife Paula, who live on the farm and use part of their home as an office space. Younger Shelton family members help with daily work outside.
Shelton said he was worried the state would shut down Christmas tree operations due to COVID-19. He had cancer in 2019, which stopped him from opening last year.
This holiday season is looking a lot different for Shelton, with his tree quota nearly met. “We’re doing good,” he said. Shelton saves a certain number of trees from year-to-year in order to make sure he has trees in supply for the next holiday season.
Some customers have been coming back for 30 years, he said. “We figure we’re one of Wenatchee’s best kept secrets.”
People really like coming here, he said. “It’s surprising how many people are going to be celebrating Christmas this year, to us it seems like there’s a lot more.”
By about 10:30 a.m., roughly 20 people could be seen strolling around rows of trees at the farm. The Sweem family, a group of four, had just found the perfect tree.
This season has involved a lot of isolation and home life, said Jason Sweem while shopping with his family. “[We’re] still trying to make it as normal as we can, that’s why we’re out here gettin’ a tree.”
Sweem said he is trying to stay happy and stay motivated during the holidays.
Meredith Wehmeyer said this year she is keeping gatherings small and following the rules. “We’re trying to do all of the other traditions, besides, of course, sitting on Santa’s lap,” she said.
Both Wehmeyer and her husband have jobs allowing them to work remotely, which is why they are in the Wenatchee Valley instead of Seattle.
It has been great moving over here and working from home, she said. “We’re making it through.”