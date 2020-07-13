WENATCHEE — A family had to briefly evacuate Sunday night due to a grass and debris fire near their Chapman Road home. The fire was reported at 10:23 p.m.
Chelan County 1 and Douglas County 2 fire districts responded to the fire, along with law enforcement.
Chelan County spokesman Kay McKellar said crews worked to make sure the blaze did not spread. The fire ran out of fuel after reaching an area that had burned about a month prior, she said.
The family was allowed back into their home around 11:30 p.m., according to McKellar.
Fire crews completed mop-up work on the fire at 2:02 a.m. Monday, she said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.