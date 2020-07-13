WENATCHEE — A grass and debris fire briefly forced a family from their Chapman Road home Sunday night.
Chelan County 1 and Douglas County 2 fire districts responded to the fire, which was reported at 10:23 p.m.
Chelan County spokesman Kay McKellar said crews worked to make sure the blaze did not spread. The fire ran out of fuel after reaching an area that had burned about a month prior, she said.
The family was allowed back into their home around 11:30 p.m., according to McKellar.
Fire crews completed mop-up work on the fire at 2:02 a.m. Monday, she said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.