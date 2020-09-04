LEAVENWORTH — Family members of a father and daughter who died Aug. 28 in a collision on Blewett Pass have started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral services.
Majelia Delgado, 19, and her passenger, 61-year-old Fermin Delgado, were headed home to Seattle when their Chevy pickup collided head-on with a Toyota Sequoia, according to Washington State Patrol.
The Delgados and an 11-year-old child riding the Toyota died at the scene. The driver of the Toyota, Majorie Acevedo was injured and is receiving care at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Troopers believe Acevedo was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
A relative of the Delgados, Sandra Diaz, started a GoFundMe campaign to support Fermin Delgado’s wife.
“This has been extremely hard for our family. My aunt (Fermin Delgado’s wife) has been left not only with unexpected expenses for 2 loved ones, but with horrible grief,” Diaz wrote. “Our family is left with memories & greatly saddened.”
To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/fermin-amp-majelia-delgado-funereal-expenses.