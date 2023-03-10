WATERVILLE — The parents of an Eastmont School District student are suing the district for allegedly discriminating against their son on the basis of his disability.

Sarah and Andrew Strang have a 14-year-old Latino child with Down Syndrome who is "naturally social and enjoys being with his non-disabled peers," enjoys photography and is passionate about singing and dancing, according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday in Douglas County Superior Court.



