WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District already buys directly from local farmers for its regular school meals. This summer the partnership has continued in another way.
Vendors at the Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market have been donating unsold produce for the school district to give out, coinciding with the district’s free summer meal program.
Although the summer meal program runs from Monday through Thursday, the farmers market produce is only available on Mondays.
Chris Lutgen, the school district’s nutrition services director, said the summer meal program serves an average of 350-400 children per day.
“Our plan was to do it each day until it was diminished,” he said of the produce distribution. “But it’s been so positively received that people are coming and, before even lunch service is over, we’re out of that produce.”
Lutgen said he and his 14-year-old daughter, Tatianna, have been collecting donations at the market on Saturdays. They let vendors know about the option in the morning and then pick up any donated produce in the afternoon.
They set up a table at Monday’s meal distribution and Tatianna shows participants the different fruits and vegetables available.
“She knows I’m passionate about feeding the community and she wanted to help,” Lutgen said. “I’m kind of letting her take the lead and showing her how to interact and communicate with the different farmers and just build relationships. It’s been really good for both of us. Not only do we get to spend time together, but we’re also giving back to the community.”
He said they let people choose their own produce, rather than handing out prepackaged bags, to help ensure it goes to those who will actually use it. They’ve introduced people to new vegetables, like purple cauliflower.
“It’s exposing the community to new items they might not have had and also giving an opportunity to provide some more food for our community,” Lutgen said. “... Anytime, but especially during the times we have going on now, it’s just nice to be able to have another resource for our families.”
The produce is offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and he hopes to continue the program every summer.
Jessica Huerta, manager of the Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market, said produce vendors often sell out but they’ve all been willing to donate when they can.
“It’s really important for people to still be able to get fresh, local produce,” she said. “It’s a really great program that the school district’s doing to be able to offer that to people in our own community. Not only are they supporting people in our community by giving them this produce, but they’re also supporting our farmers and opening other people’s eyes to (the market).”
Huerta noted that the market offers various payment options, including for people receiving supplemental benefits. See wenatcheefarmersmarket.com/payment-options for information.