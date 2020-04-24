WENATCHEE—The Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market will open May 9 and is seeking volunteers to help implement safety guidelines protecting against COVID-19 spread, according to a Friday press release.
The guidelines, in accordance with the Chelan-Douglas Health District, include spacing out vendor booths, hand washing stations, limiting patron and vendor contact, as well as limiting the number of people allowed into the market during open hours.
Once open, visitors can expect to see about 15-20 vendors selling “essential produce, plant starts and takeout,” the release states.
The market is asking people to volunteer in order to maintain social distancing. Volunteers will help regulate numbers of people coming in, as well as direct and inform visitors, according to the release.
Community members interested in volunteering can call 663-8712 or email info@wenatcheefarmersmarket.com.