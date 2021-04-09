CHELAN — A wildfire that started in a burn pile torched 9 acres Thursday west of Chelan off of 1200 block of Little Butte Ranch Road, bringing in firefighters from across the Wenatchee Valley.
Chelan Fire & Rescue crews responded to the call at 4 p.m. The fire, which was burning grass and light brush had scorched about 2 acres when firefighters arrived, said Chelan Chief Mark Donnell.
Wind drove the fire uphill into a canyon, he said.
Crews immediately called in a second alarm. A total of 25 firefighting personnel from Chelan and Douglas fire departments, state Department of Natural Resources, the Forest Service and Bureau of Land management responded, he said.
Wind kept picking up the fire and pushing it, he said. Crews had to chase the fire to keep up with it.
It was basically hand work, he said. The crew got out and started digging.
A dozer line from a previous fire helped keep the fire from spreading over a ridge, he said.
Firefighters called in a helicopter, but had the brush fire contained at 5:50 p.m., by the time it was available, he said. Crews got the fire controlled an hour later.
The cause of the fire was due to wind picking up a homeowner owner’s brush and vegetation burn, Donnell reported. The fire did not threaten any homes.
The homeowner was actually doing the right thing by trying to keep their property firewise and safe, he said. Wind just picked it up.
Donnell encouraged people to consider alternatives to burning and to call the fire station about wind information. As much as things look like they are starting to green up, much of the area is quickly drying, he said.