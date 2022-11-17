WENATCHEE — Two Manson real estate developments went through Wednesday's Chelan County Hearing Examiner's public hearing without any new comments from the public, surprising both county staff and the hearing examiner.

The two separate projects located in the Manson Urban Growth Area propose developing a total of 80 homes for more than 200 people. The developments are less than 2,000 feet from each other.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

What's NABUR?