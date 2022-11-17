WENATCHEE — Two Manson real estate developments went through Wednesday's Chelan County Hearing Examiner's public hearing without any new comments from the public, surprising both county staff and the hearing examiner.
The two separate projects located in the Manson Urban Growth Area propose developing a total of 80 homes for more than 200 people. The developments are less than 2,000 feet from each other.
The Sundance Estates project proposes subdividing a 9.6-acre parcel into 66 lots for 60 for about 170 people to live in a mixture of medium- to high-income houses, according to Chelan County documents. The proposal also includes the construction of a pavilion, playground and sport court.
The property is located at 2172 Highway 150. Eastern Washington Construction Inc., a Pasco-based construction company, purchased the parcel in 2019 for about $1.3 million.
An agent acting on behalf of the applicant accepted the conditions of approval set in the staff report which include a requirement to clean the soil if samples showed high levels of lead and arsenic due to the property's history as an orchard.
The applicant is also required to resubmit their traffic impact study to fulfill missing requirements — data on intersection sight distance, more crash history, traffic volumes for all roads connected to it — to better understand the impacts the additional traffic will have on existing roadway.
The proposed development has access to Highway 150 and Summer Breeze Road through the parcel located east of the development property.
The generated traffic from this development was a frequent concern brought up by the public citing the impacts to Highway 150 and other side roads which already see a lot of traffic especially during the summer.
Among the 60 pages of public comments, other concerns included water availability, soil contamination, concerns about the lot density and possible erosion.
But no new public comments were submitted Wednesday during the actual hearing hosted online via Zoom despite the more than 20 participants who logged onto Zoom to watch the proceedings.
The hearing examiner prefaced the public hearing explaining that the public comment period was for people who wanted to submit comments on how applications did or did not comply with the relevant code.
It was not a time to ask questions of the applicant, staff or the hearing examiner, according to the hearing examiner. And if people had already submitted written public comments, they were asked not to read those comments out or repeat the same points.
The hearing examiner is expected to rule on the proposal sometime through Nov. 30.
The Summerset Vista proposal, located north of Sundance Estates, proposes subdividing 5.35 acres into 14 lots for 14 single-family, "market-rate" homes, housing approximately 40 individuals, according to county documents.
The applicant accepted the conditions of approval by Chelan County Community Development staff which include a requirement that the applicant stop work in the event they find any cultural resources.
The state Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation and Yakama Nation noted the "high probability" of finding cultural resources in the area, according to the county's staff report.
Only one member of the public submitted a comment sharing his concern about the pesticides used on the property as it was also used historically as an orchard.
The applicant is required to cleanup the soil if testing shows elevated levels of lead and arsenic, per state Department of Ecology rules, according to the staff report.
The hearing examiner is expected to rule on the proposal sometime through Nov. 30.
