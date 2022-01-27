WENATCHEE — Growing up, Larry Boteilho instilled in his son the importance of helping others.
Today, Larry and T.J. Boteilho are living out that legacy two nights a week in the basement of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
T.J., 51, and Larry, 81, spend Friday and Saturday nights in a shelter housing 15 men and women during the cold winter months.
“We work so well together,” says T.J. “He gets things for the people when they need it, and he interacts with the people and strikes up friendships with them and gives them encouraging words.”
T.J., a U.S. military veteran, is the muscle.
“If somebody gets out of hand, my dad stands back and lets me do the mechanical part of it.”
Adds Larry: “If I need something, he’s right there.”
T.J. is a local assistant director for the People’s Foundation, a nonprofit based in the Seattle area which operates the low-barrier shelter at the Wenatchee church. This is the third year that father and son have spent two nights a week overseeing homeless people in the shelter. Other people also work in pairs the rest of the week, earning $16 an hour from the foundation.
The first year, the shelter was at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in East Wenatchee, where father and son slept on mattresses on the floor. There, Larry was able to get up and down from the mattress by pulling himself up on furniture. But, last year, with COVID, the shelter was in a section of The Gospel House in Wenatchee and the foundation set everyone up in small tents for separation.
In early December of this year, the tents were set up in the basement of St. Joseph’s.
Getting in and out of a tent proved difficult for Larry and, in January, T.J. found a way to get two recliners donated. Now, T.J. either sleeps in a tent or a recliner but Larry always sleeps in a recliner.
Larry is retired from the auto body business. T.J., a 1988 Cashmere High School graduate, has worked in auto maintenance and now is in an electronics trouble-shooting repair business. He is also studying business at Wenatchee Valley College. He hopes to eventually get a law degree. “That way, I can help out even more people,” he says.
Father and son have long bonded over restoring classic cars. Larry does the auto body work, and T.J. does the mechanical work.
The two say they have had few problems in the shelter. A couple of times, someone will harass another homeless person or will get belligerent. T.J. uses his military skills to tell them what the rules are and then, if they don’t cooperate, he calls the police and the person is out of the shelter.
Larry says he feels very safe being in the shelter with his son.
Growing up, T.J. says, he saw his father work with local organizations, including the Boy Scouts and the St. Joseph’s Knights of Columbus, to help out others.
Larry is a man of few words but he says this is his time in life to help those experiencing homelessness.
“I care about them,” he says. “They really need help and I want to be there for them.”
T.J. says he plans to stay with the People’s Foundation as it attempts to expand to operating a shelter year-round somewhere in the Wenatchee Valley. Larry is also in it for the long haul.
“I enjoy what I’m doing,” he says. “I’ll probably stop when they bury me.”