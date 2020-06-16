WENATCHEE — The father of a 2-year-old boy who died from suspected abuse is suing the state for not taking action he believes could’ve prevented the child’s death.
Rustin Akerson died in August 2017, six weeks after sustaining a head injury while in the care of his mother, Elaine Hurd.
Atkerson filed the lawsuit May 26 in Chelan County Superior Court against the state Department of Children, Youth and Families and is seeking financial damages to be determined at trial. The department oversees Child Protective Services.
In the lawsuit, Ian Atkerson detailed a pattern of alleged abuse that preceded the death of his son, coupled with inaction from the department. He's represented by Tamaki Law Offices in Yakima.
“As a direct and proximate cause of Defendant State of Washington’s breach of its duties, Rustin Atkerson suffered severe emotional and physical abuse, leading to severe head trauma and ultimately death,” the lawsuit states.
Atkerson and Hurd shared custody of Rustin. On June 7, 2017, Rustin sustained a fractured wrist while reportedly in Hurd’s custody, but wasn’t treated until the following day on the advice of Hurd’s attorney, the lawsuit states.
A physician’s assistant with Columbia Valley Community Health made a referral to Child Protective Services due to the fractured wrist and other concerns, but according to Atkerson, no “appropriate action” was taken by CPS workers.
Five days later, on June 12, Atkerson called CPS to report bruising he believed stemmed from Rustin’s most recent stay with Hurd, and told the employee he had reservations about returning Rustin to Hurd in the next custody exchange. He was told by CPS that failing to give Rustin back to Hurd could result in criminal charges, the lawsuit said.
On June 15, Dr. Richard Brownlee filed a CPS referral in regard to Rustin’s fractured wrist, and noted that Rustin was reluctant to discuss the injury in the presence of Hurd, who attempted to blame the injury on Atkerson, the lawsuit said. Hurd met with a CPS employee the next day and gave a different explanation — it’s not clear what from the lawsuit — of the injuries than Atkerson.
On June 19, Atkerson called CPS and the Wenatchee Police Department to report he’d just received Rustin from Hurd’s custody and found a 2-by-1-inch bruise in the area of his lower neck and upper back, the lawsuit said. Atkerson said CPS did nothing in response to the call.
Atkerson took Rustin to the doctor the next day and again reported the injuries to CPS and the police department.
On June 21, he transferred Rustin back to Hurd’s care, pursuant to their parenting plan. He suffered blunt force injuries either that day or the next, the lawsuit said. He was taken off life support Aug. 3, 2017.
Medical professionals told detectives that Rustin likely would have survived the injury if he’d been treated sooner.
Hurd, pleaded guilty in June 2019 to criminal mistreatment, but denied ever striking Rustin, and instead implicated her then boyfriend, Steven Rowe. Rowe was arrested shortly after Rustin’s fatal injury, but never charged.
Hurd was sentenced to a year in jail, but to date has only served 17 days. She was pregnant when she entered the Okanogan County Jail in July 2019 and released on electronic home monitoring the same month due to complications with her pregnancy. A hearing to address the remainder of her sentence is scheduled for June 29 in Douglas County Superior Court.
Attorneys for the state Department of Children, Youth and Families have not filed a response to the lawsuit.