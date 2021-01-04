LEAVENWORTH — Authorities continue to investigate a Dec. 29 bomb threat that closed downtown Leavenworth for roughly six hours, but no arrests have been made.
An unidentified man called the RiverCom Dispatch business line from a blocked phone number and said there was a bomb in downtown Leavenworth, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. No explosives were found.
Investigators are working with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force in Western Washington to identify the caller, Jason Reinfeld, chief of operations for the sheriff’s office, said Monday. He added that tracing blocked numbers is “very difficult.”
The threat was made about 8 p.m. Dec. 29 and the scene was cleared about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 30 with help from bomb technicians from the FBI and Washington State Patrol.