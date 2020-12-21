NCW — A federal agency has listed the monarch butterfly as warranting protection, but will not classify it as threatened or endangered at this time.
The listing by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is because the agency has higher priority species it must divert resources to, according to a news release from the agency. The species does need help and is facing threats to its continued existence, but the service has 161 species that are a higher priority than the monarch.
Washington state is pretty far north for monarch butterflies, but the state actually has its own unique population, said Taylor Cotten, state Department of Fish and Wildlife conservation assessment section manager.
“We used to have a lot of them. We don’t have that many right now,” Cotten said. “Because of the population decline we’re not seeing the numbers returning to Washington annually as we used to.”
The monarchs in Washington winter in California and are more in danger than the majority of the species, which tends to winter in Mexico, he said. The monarch only exists in Eastern Washington, though, and don’t occur on the west of the Cascades.
“Historically they made it up (to Washington) for breeding and then returned in a single generation and made it all the way back to California again,” Cotten said.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is not allowed to give different classifications, though, for separate populations or subspecies of invertebrates like butterflies, he said. It can only do that for vertebrates, like mammals. It means that either all the monarch butterflies in the U.S. are listed as endangered, or none of them.
Monarch butterflies don’t appear as much in Chelan and Douglas counties as they do in the southeastern part of the state, including around the Tri-Cities, said Ann Potter, state Department of Fish and Wildlife insect conservation specialist.
The species depends on a plant called milkweed for food and habitat to reproduce, Potter said. The species grows at elevations lower than 2,000 feet and in drainages where there is good access to water.
“So along the Columbia River, along Highway 97, milkweed often grows along road edges, because there is a little bit more moisture and there is not as much competition with shrubs and trees,” she said.
People have actually been doing a pretty good job of planting milkweed in their backyards, Potter said. In fact, a lot of agencies are planting milkweed as part of their restoration strategies when needed.
The biggest impact to monarch butterflies is the loss of the trees that they winter in, in California, Cotten said. Monarchs return to those same trees year after year.