NCW — Residents of Chelan and Douglas counties donated record amounts to federal candidates and political PACs in the 2020 election year.
Residents in the two counties contributed four times the amount in campaign donations during 2020 as compared to the past five presidential election years on average, according to the The Center for Responsive Justice. The nonprofit’s Open Secrets website records campaign donations made to any federal candidate or political PAC by ZIP code.
Residents in Wenatchee, under the 98801 ZIP code, contributed four times as much this election year ($536,014) as compared to 2016 ($136,937).
In East Wenatchee, under the 98802 ZIP code, residents also contributed over four times as much in 2020 ($335,834) as compared to the 2016 election year ($78,102).
The top recipients in Wenatchee are Joe Biden ($42,751) and Donald Trump ($23,833). In East Wenatchee, the top recipients were Donald Trump ($16,064) and the Republican National Committee ($11,960).
Donation data is provided by contributions of $200 or more as reported to the Federal Elections Commission. On Tuesday, The Wenatchee World reported on presidential campaign funding provided by the New York Times, which showed varying campaign donation numbers. Data for the New York Times report was aggregated from Federal Election Commission filings, operations with the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee and data from campaign-donation-processing sites WinRed and ActBlue.
The only area to report lower campaign donations this year as compared to previous presidential election cycles was Waterville, or residents in the 98858 ZIP code, who contributed over $200,000 more in 2016 as compared to this year. In total, Chelan County contributed $1,185,319 in campaign donations in 2020. Douglas County contributed $393,054.