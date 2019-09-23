WENATCHEE — Two seemingly contradictory numbers reveal a key problem in efforts to help youth and families experiencing homelessness.
According to the state Department of Commerce, a total of 3,777 minors were homeless in Washington state as of 2018. But check with the state superintendent's office, and they'll tell you schools here enrolled nearly 41,000 students who lacked stable housing last year.
Why the discrepancy? It's mostly a problem of definitions.
Schools can count as homeless anyone living doubled-up, or "couch surfing," with friends or relatives because of economic hardship. (That's important because state data shows that — whether they're in a shelter, a hotel or a friend's living room — students without stable housing have similarly poor outcomes in school. In other words, the specific type of nighttime residence matters less than housing instability itself.)
But federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) rules don't allow housing providers and counties to count "couch-surfing" students as homeless. That leaves schools with thousands of homeless youths whose families legally can't count on agencies that use HUD grants to access emergency housing, rental assistance or any other service that might offer stability in their lives.
A nascent program in Washington, backed by $2 million a year in state grants, has tried to close the divide between school districts and housing providers — and it's showing early results.
In 2016, state lawmakers created the Homeless Student Stability Program to link youth experiencing homelessness and their families with stable housing in their school districts. The grants can cover emergency shelter, rent, transportation, tutoring, training for school staff and more.
"The best part of Washington [state]'s system is it doesn't go through HUD. It's a way of sidestepping and going around that broken system," said Barbara Duffield, executive director of SchoolHouse Connection, a Washington, D.C.-based national nonprofit working to overcome homelessness through education.
The Seattle Times' Education Lab briefly mentioned the program in a recent feature about why the federal government requires school districts to transport students to the last school they attended before losing their housing. After that story published, Duffield pointed out that the Evergreen State is the only one that funds formal partnerships between housing providers and school districts.
"Our hands are often tied due to the definition of homelessness," said Laurel Turner, executive director of the Women's Resource Center of North Central Washington.
Based in Wenatchee, her nonprofit organization works with landlords in Chelan and Douglas counties to connect clients to affordable permanent or transitional housing. But under the federal HUD rules, Turner couldn't help families who lived doubled up in another family's home.
"We have had to turn away households who have admitted to sleeping on a friend's couch," Turner said. "It feels awful to penalize a household for taking steps to protect themselves from the elements."
Now, with $72,000 from the state grant program, her agency has been able to skirt the HUD rules and help host homes cover the added costs of sheltering another family, including higher utility bills or more groceries. The grant also has paid for sports equipment, musical instruments and other charges at school.
The flexible fund, according to Turner, reached 153 individuals in 98 households last year.
"Keeping someone housed just a few months longer — sometimes that's all it takes to get them to the end of the school year," she said.