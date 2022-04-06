OLYMPIA — A federal agency is looking for help renaming 18 geographic features in Washington, including four in North Central Washington, because their names contain a derogatory term.
The U.S. Department of Interior wants to rename more than 660 geographic features nationwide, like lakes, creeks and ridges, that include the name “squaw.” The term is considered an insult to Native American women.
The Washington State Committee on Geographic Names will field input from Washingtonians.
Locally, this includes a small lake near Lake Wenatchee, a ridgeline that straddles Chelan and Okanogan counties, and a mountain and creek in Okanogan County, according to a news release from the state Department of Natural Resources, which is part of the naming committee.
A 60-day public comment period ends April 25. Feedback may be sent to the committee at bogn@dnr.wa.gov or at a committee meeting April 7. Instructions to participate in the meeting can be found at dnr.wa.gov.
