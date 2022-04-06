Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

OLYMPIA — A federal agency is looking for help renaming 18 geographic features in Washington, including four in North Central Washington, because their names contain a derogatory term.

The U.S. Department of Interior wants to rename more than 660 geographic features nationwide, like lakes, creeks and ridges, that include the name “squaw.” The term is considered an insult to Native American women.

The Washington State Committee on Geographic Names will field input from Washingtonians.

Locally, this includes a small lake near Lake Wenatchee, a ridgeline that straddles Chelan and Okanogan counties, and a mountain and creek in Okanogan County, according to a news release from the state Department of Natural Resources, which is part of the naming committee.

A 60-day public comment period ends April 25. Feedback may be sent to the committee at bogn@dnr.wa.gov or at a committee meeting April 7. Instructions to participate in the meeting can be found at dnr.wa.gov.



Tags

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?