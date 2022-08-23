Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — Fees collected on permit applications for things like new addresses, driveways connected to county roads, land use permits and events using Chelan County roads are increasing next month.

The Chelan County commissioners approved the fee changes in July based on the average time spent to process and review permit applications, said Eric Pierson, Chelan County Public Works director and county engineer, in a county news release.



What's NABUR?