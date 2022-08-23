WENATCHEE — Fees collected on permit applications for things like new addresses, driveways connected to county roads, land use permits and events using Chelan County roads are increasing next month.
The Chelan County commissioners approved the fee changes in July based on the average time spent to process and review permit applications, said Eric Pierson, Chelan County Public Works director and county engineer, in a county news release.
A couple of additional fee categories were created or were separated out into different fees. Find a copy of the new fee schedule here: wwrld.us/fee. The fee changes take effect Sept. 1.
Some examples of the changes include an increase to the fee collected for event permits from $100 to $250. Event permits are required for any organized activity like parades or street fairs that include the use of county roads.
The initial fee on a short plat with road improvements went from $400 to $1,790, according to the fee schedule.
The fee increases are meant to cover about 75% of costs associated with the application, which include reviewing applications and, in some cases, field inspections Pierson said in the news release. Before the changes, the fees were only covering about 30% of the costs, he said.
Pierson said the department last adjusted fees in 2014.
Residents with questions about the fee schedule can contact Andrew Brunner, Chelan County Public Works development review manager, at andrew.brunner@co.chelan.wa.us.
