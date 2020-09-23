WENATCHEE — The Numerica Performing Arts Center plans to host its annual Festival of the Trees this year from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6.
Attendees will be able to reserve times to view the festival in small groups, meeting COVID-19 guidelines, according to a news release.
“We are so happy to be able to host the Festival of Trees ... this has been such a tough year for everyone,” Board President Dave Gellatly said.
The festival will be located in the PAC’s lobby and will include classic trees, mini trees and wreaths. Grand trees will sit on the PAC’s stage.
This year’s Gala Dinner will be hosted virtually from the PAC’s stage and will feature online bidding. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.