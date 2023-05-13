Chelan Butte 2004.jpg

Chelan Butte looms above Wapato Point across Lake Chelan in 2004.

The Chelan Basin Conservancy (CBC) continues their efforts to preserve the Chelan Butte on many fronts and have several updates to pass along.

First, one piece of news. The funding for a Chelan Butte Acquisition Feasibility Study from the state capital budget came through. This will provide funding for a study (managed by the Trust for Public Land) to assess various approaches to funding, owning, and maintaining a significant portion of the north face of the Chelan Butte. Thank you to our District 12 state representatives Mike Steele and Keith Goehner for co-sponsoring this grant request, as well as everyone else who helped to support it. Preliminary groundwork for this study will begin over the summer with the actual project kickoff occurring in the fall.

