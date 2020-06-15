WENATCHEE — Hale Park should be completed this year with a new picnic shelter, play equipment and restrooms.
Landscaping, trail extension and additional security cameras and lighting will also be part of the second and final phase of the park, located at 720 S. Worthen St. near the Pipeline Pedestrian Bridge.
The Wenatchee City Council last week approved a $607,479.57 construction agreement with Smith Excavation. The council had approved a contract with Pacific Engineering in January.
Dave Erickson, the city’s parks, recreation and cultural services director, said the project should be completed by the fall. The skatepark will be closed during construction, but the dog park will remain open.
“Pretty much the area from the pedestrian bridge north to the parking lot, with the exception of the loop trail, will be closed during construction because we’ll be doing work all around the skatepark,” Erickson told the council.
He said he hopes to have Seattle-based Grindline, which designed and built the skatepark, re-stain the park’s Apple Bowl during this time.
The total cost for Phase 2 is a little over $1.1 million, Erickson said. Of that, $914,500 came from state and federal grants, $150,000 from the city’s sewer fund and $50,000 from the city’s general fund from cost savings on another project.
The Hale family donated about 5 acres for the park in 2013. The fenced, off-leash dog park opened in 2017 for the first phase, and the skatepark opened in September as part of the second phase.