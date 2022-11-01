WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Commission on Tuesday released a list of finalists seeking to replace outgoing Chelan County District Court Judge Kyle Mott.
Commissioners received letters of interest from nine applicants and narrowed the list to five, including two campaigning to replace retiring District Court Judge Roy Fore, the county said in a news release.
The finalist are:
Allen Blackmon, Chelan County deputy prosecutor
Dale Lehrman, private attorney
Lee O’Brien, Chelan County deputy prosecutor
Ryan Valaas, Chelan County deputy prosecutor
Jon Volyn, private attorney
Blackmon and Volyn are running for Fore’s position on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. The winner will replace Fore, but the loser will remain eligible for Mott’s position.
Mott announced in October he was leaving the bench in early December to join a private practice. His position is also up for election this year, but he’s running unopposed.
Commissioners plan to interview the finalists Nov. 14 and then appoint Mott’s replacement.
The appointee will serve for a year and then can campaign for the position in the November 2023 general election, the news release said.
