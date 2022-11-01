WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Commission on Tuesday released a list of finalists seeking to replace outgoing Chelan County District Court Judge Kyle Mott.

Commissioners received letters of interest from nine applicants and narrowed the list to five, including two campaigning to replace retiring District Court Judge Roy Fore, the county said in a news release.



