WENATCHEE — GWATA on Friday announced six finalists for the top prize at its annual Flywheel Investment Conference, which is moving online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The conference will be streamed on the conference’s website, flywheelconference.com/attend, on May 20. The network of Flywheel angel investors will announce the winner of the $125,000 grand prize on June 1.
Online voting for the $5,000 audience-favorite prize begins May 6 and ends at 2 p.m. May 20. More information is available on the conference website.
The organization received 38 applications from Washington startups, according to a Friday press release. The six finalists are:
Agtools: A data and intelligence platform for the agriculture market with offices across North America, including Wenatchee.
Golden SHERPA: A Spokane-based curated company offering a platform that matches individuals searching for senior living placement with empty beds at communities.
Humming Hemp: A Richland company that makes hemp-based snacks and pantry staples.
Joule Case: A portable power station that replaces gas generators and provides power wherever the power grid is unavailable or unreliable, based in Seattle.
Parrots Inc: An assistive robotics and medical devices company that creates companions for people with mobility and communication challenges.
Stormwater Controls: A Silverdale company that designs and manufactures a line of modular stormwater contamination reduction systems.
The conference is sponsored by Moss Adams,Ogden Murphy Wallace,Confluence Health and Microsoft, according to the release.
Last year’s top prize went to Beta Hatch, an agriculture company that raises mealworms for fish and poultry food. It plans to open a flagship production facility in Cashmere.