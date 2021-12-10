LEAVENWORTH — Looking for a place to live near Leavenworth? How about a 10x10 insulated shed. Sorry, it doesn’t come with running water or a kitchen, and the bathroom is only accessible by walking across the owner’s yard.
The 100-square-foot “bunk house” listing, posted Nov. 17 on a Leavenworth housing Facebook group, is one of few options available to renters.
The post garnered a couple of replies and one question. A small, square room may be enough for some Leavenworth renters facing very limited housing options.
Studio spaces have recently been listed for upwards of $1,000 per month in Leavenworth. Two-bedroom apartments are going for twice as much.
Kyra Skaggs, who works at a hotel and grocery store in Leavenworth, is currently renting the bottom floor of a house for $800 a month. The setup is “a little funky but you just have to take what’s available,” she said.
Skaggs threw together what she calls a makeshift kitchen and goes upstairs when she needs to use a sink.
The room is not really meant to be a living space, but it works, she said.
Skaggs first moved to Leavenworth in 2019. Every winter she goes around looking for new places to stay.
“Leavenworth feels like home and I want to settle down here,” she said.
Being surrounded by the trees and mountains is important to Skaggs, who said she would not be as happy living in Wenatchee. Skaggs also likes Leavenworth’s small-town feel.
About one-third of Skaggs’ income goes toward rent.
Her hope is to find a slightly nicer, permanent place to stay.
“But I don’t know if I’ll be able to afford something like that,” she said.
Skaggs’ lease ends in March, which means her search for a roof will soon begin again.
“I really like living in Leavenworth so I hope I don’t have to [leave], but I don’t know,” she said.
Madeline Nelson, who moved to Leavenworth 13 years ago, said she initially camped for about six months until she found a space to rent.
Moving to Leavenworth and finding a place to live is incredibly hard for newcomers who do not know people, she said.
Her first rental in town had a ceiling that was caving in, flooding issues and a mostly broken stove.
Nelson has stayed in an assortment of different spaces around Leavenworth since that first apartment. At one point, she was paying $700 for a room in a four-bedroom house with nine tenants.
The City of Leavenworth later posted an eviction notice on the house, citing that the space had too many people, she said. Needing a lot of roommates to balance out extremely high rent prices has been a recurring issue.
Some of the people Nelson said she has lived with include teachers, IT workers, engineers, construction workers, bartenders, cashiers, parents and teenagers.
Nelson works at a restaurant, which she said pays well enough for her to put $500 away into savings every month. Her plan is to buy a house, but that has not been possible due to price increases.
The cost of a one-bedroom starter home went from $65,000 when she arrived to roughly five times as much, she said. “I can’t buy a house because the goal post keeps changing.”
According to Pacific Appraisal Associate's 2021 third-quarter Snapshot Report for the Leavenworth real estate market, which covers Leavenworth and Peshastin, the year-to-date median sales price for a house was $672,500, up from $532,000 for the same time period in 2020. In third-quarter 2015, it was $247,500.
Finding affordable housing is not easier outside of town.
Tiffany Rutherford lives in a one-bedroom cabin on Chiwawa Loop Road in Plain with her two daughters, ages 16 and 12, and son, who is 13. She pays $1,200 a month.
Rutherford worked as a housekeeper in the past, but has recently needed to take care of her son, who is autistic and epileptic. She currently gets by on Social Security benefits for her son and rental assistance from the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council. About 90% of her monthly income goes to rent, she said.
“I don’t know how people do it up here," she said.
Rutherford said she wants to stay in the Leavenworth area because her daughters and son are in Cascade School District and she does not want to pull them out.
“I want my kids to grow up out here,” she said.
Rutherford said her cabin takes about 10 steps to walk across. She sleeps in the one bedroom while her children use space spread out across the rental.
The hope is to find a place to stay that is a little bit larger, so everyone can have their own room, she said.
Rutherford said a two- or three-bedroom apartment would be ideal. She does not anticipate a four-bedroom place to ever be affordable.
“My kids are my No. 1 priority and as long as they’ve got a roof over their head and food in their belly right now, I guess that’s all I can ask,” she said. “It’s a pretty hard spot, but you know, we’ll get through it.”