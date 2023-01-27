Finding the homeless in the Wenatchee Valley

MALAGA — Out near Malaga, in the brush and trees between railroad tracks and the Columbia River, Wenatchee Rescue Mission outreach coordinators and their director were surveying the homeless individuals who make this area their home.
Their efforts Thursday were part of a yearly endeavor — and a requirement of the state and federal government — to survey the area’s homeless population, as well as an opportunity to connect them with resources.
Called the Point in Time Count, this snapshot census takes place in January and helps state and federal governments determine how much funding is needed in the area. This year’s count began at the YWCA in downtown Wenatchee at 7 a.m.
“This count shows the community that a lot of the folks are from here and they’ve lost their housing due to a number of situations,” said Sasha Sleiman, Chelan County homeless housing coordinator. “These are your neighbors. There are a ton of people who are unhoused ... who are working. So you may work with someone and you have no idea, and they’re in my count.”
The first stop on the Rescue Mission’s search was along the Malaga Alcoa Highway where Scott Johnson, the mission’s executive director, said he knew some folks there and could be harder to reach for other partners.
They brought with them boxes full of black Carhartt backpacks, gloves, socks, food and other useful odds and ends.
The first makeshift shelter Johnson went to — roofed with various tarps, propped up with a mix of building materials and decorated with a flag — was empty. Other miscellaneous objects like wheelbarrows, shovels, buckets were strewn around the shelter.
The first person eventually surveyed by the Rescue Mission was Amanda Strickland, who has been homeless in the area for the last three years.
“We normally just keep to ourselves and just do things on our own, but things sometimes get tough and everything,” she said. Two nameless cats hung around their shelter after Strickland and her boyfriend adopted them.
Strickland said she does not anticipate getting back into a permanent residence. She said she just hopes people will treat her with more respect.
“(People) will give us mean looks and stuff, or we’ll say hi to them, and they’ll just ignore us,” she said. “A lot of people treat us that way. They should consider that could be them on the side of the road.”
Between survey questions, Johnson let people know about the Mission’s resources, which have changed a lot in the last year, most notably the two Safe Parks for RVs. And in April, about 45 pallet shelters, 64-square-feet, ordered by the city of Wenatchee are expected to arrive at the Wenatchee Rescue Mission.
The count consists of a survey that goes over the person’s living situation, how long the person has been without a permanent home, where they sleep and more.
Sleiman explained that this year’s count was different as surveyors were equipped with a new application.
The application imported all of the required questions mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, as well as additional questions like what circumstances might have led to their situation.
The city of Wenatchee offered their expertise in Geographical Information System mapping — a system made to create and analyze data connected to a map — to incorporate geographical data like the location where someone was surveyed to find out general areas where homeless people are living.
A couple living further south along the Columbia River near Malaga, Pedro and Sunshine, said they had been living in the area for five years. They had put many of their blankets out to dry on clotheslines as the snow and rain had gotten all their belongings wet. They have been unhoused for about 10 years after they both lost their jobs. The World did not learn their last names.
Their living space was almost completely surrounded by tightly rowed trees and brush with the only entrance closed off by a handmade gate built from tree branches.
Pedro and Sunshine said that it’s been difficult to find new work being homeless. Maintaining good hygiene is one major difficulty shared by some of the folks Johnson had spoken with. Getting in a shower takes boiling water which is already hard since starting a fire is difficult, Sunshine said.
And since they do not have an address, Pedro cannot get an ID and so was turned away from employment at Crunch Pak. Things get more difficult without a phone or internet access.
But despite the setbacks, she said that the homeless community looks out for each other.
“We’re out here, and we’re survivors, and my love goes out to all of them,” Sunshine said.
At the count’s conclusion, preliminary numbers show that the number of unhoused people in Wenatchee’s urban center had gone down, Sleiman said Friday.
At last year’s count, the Chelan and Douglas counties found 398 total individuals: 275 sheltered and 123 unsheltered. The number of unsheltered — people sleeping in a place not ordinarily used for regular sleeping — is expected to be lower this year.
Johnson said Friday he hopes the Point in Time’s count gives a clearer picture as to what the city and community as a whole needs. Based on what he’s heard on the ground, a women’s shelter is needed but he is waiting to see whether the count’s data reflects that need.
He also said he saw much fewer people out where he searched, which included Hale Park, along the East Wenatchee side of the Apple Capital Loop Trail and also towards Cashmere.
Both Sleiman and Johnson also pointed to the ongoing collaborative spirit among the various nonprofits and local entities in addressing the homeless issue, which is uncommon in other areas, they said.
“I think that having us all together working like this ... is really, really awesome,” Johnson said.