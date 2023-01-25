WENATCHEE — A motorhome at a park for unhoused people in Olds Station was destroyed Wednesday by fire.
When firefighters arrived, one motorhome was burning and fire was spreading into an adjacent motorhome, said Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Chief Brian Brett.
The fire was contained before it could engulf the second motorhome. The blaze was reported at 12:11 p.m. at Safe Park II at 3420 Highway 97A in Wenatchee.
Park staffer Charleah Brandt was one of the first to see the fire. She saw smoke coming from the roof and ran to the RV to alert the occupant.
Another staffer attempted to put out the fire with an extinguisher, but conditions were too dangerous for him to continue, she said. He then sprayed the second motorhome to help stop the spread of fire.
About two dozen RVs occupy the 7-acre property.
“It’s scary,” said Scott Johnson, director of the Wenatchee Rescue Mission, which operates the park.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Johnson suspects the fire was caused by a faulty gas line. He’s asking park tenants to check their gas lines to ensure safety.
One person lived in the destroyed motorhome, Johnson said. She’ll be provided shelter at the Rescue Mission on South Wenatchee Avenue.
A husband and wife live in the second motorhome that sustained damage, Johnson said. It wasn’t clear Wednesday afternoon whether they’d be able to continue living in the RV, but he noted they had insurance to help recover losses.
Safe Park II is part of an agreement between the city of Wenatchee and the rescue mission to help unhoused people living in motorhomes or RVs find a safe place to stay rather than parking lots or city streets. The city provides the rescue mission with funding to operate the safe parks.
The first safe park was opened in September at the rescue mission’s headquarters on South Wenatchee Avenue. The Olds Station safe park opened the next month.
