Wenatchee Valley firefighters mop up a fire at the Safe-Park RV lot in Olds Station Wednesday. The fire destroyed this vehicle and also damaged one seen behind it.

WENATCHEE — A motorhome at a park for unhoused people in Olds Station was destroyed Wednesday by fire.

When firefighters arrived, one motorhome was burning and fire was spreading into an adjacent motorhome, said Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Chief Brian Brett.

A motorhome caught fire Wednesday at Safe Park II in Olds Station.
Wenatchee Valley firefighters fight a vehicle fire in the Safe-Park RV lot in Olds Station Wednesday. It was destroyed in the fire.
Parked next to the northern fence of the Safe-Park RV lot in Olds Station, an RV was destroyed by fire. Wenatchee Valley firefighters mop up the fire Wednesday.


