ROCK ISLAND — A fire that started in a garage engulfed a one-story house near Rock Island on Monday.
No injuries have been reported, but the residents are now most likely without a home, said Douglas County Fire District 2 spokeswoman Kay McKellar.
The fire started about 8:50 p.m. off of Keane Grade and four fire departments responded: Douglas County fire districts 2 and 4, Cashmere’s fire department and Chelan County Fire District 1, she said.
The house fire also spread a little into nearby brush, she said. Both brush fire and structure fire crews were on scene.
Crews knocked down the fire shortly after midnight and stayed on fire watch through the night. The cause of the fire is under investigation.