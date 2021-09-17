EAST WENATCHEE — Chief Brian Brett of Chelan County Fire District 1 says he supports a fireworks ban in East Wenatchee.
East Wenatchee and Rock Island are the only places in Chelan and Douglas counties without fireworks bans for the Fourth of July. The East Wenatchee City Council floated a ban at a previous council meeting but tabled discussion until Brett could weigh in during a council workshop Wednesday night.
“From the fire service standpoint, we can't stand here and say the risk is low and we can handle this,” Brett told the council. “Even though my children think I'm the Grinch, I have to speak to public safety first.”
The chief said the region no longer has the resources to be able to handle the risk fireworks create in the summer when fire season is at its height. Whereas the fire districts of Chelan 1 and Douglas 2, once had 70 volunteers combined, they now have fewer than 10, according to Brett. The chief oversees both districts as they consider merging.
He added that it seems like the risk of fire has escalated in the past few years, and that the trend since about 2013 has been longer and more damaging wildfire seasons. “We have everything in place to have a conflagration minus an ignition source, and then here comes the Fourth of July," he said.
East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson said firework bans are notoriously difficult to enforce. Despite Wenatchee’s ban, for instance, its police department has only issued citations for six out of the 501 fireworks calls it received between January 2015 and July 7, 2021, according to a handout provided to the council by the Police Department.
“I can promise you there would be increased conflict with our public and law enforcement responding to these calls. People generally are not happy about getting their fireworks taken away and not happy about getting cited for the fine associated with it,” he said. “Not saying we couldn't do it, we absolutely could. It just is one that is hard to catch on view because a lot of times you'll see aerial fireworks and when the police pull into the area, they're no longer there.”
He said in his experience about 95% of the time officers negotiate with the public to hand over any remaining fireworks in return for not being cited.
“You're really relying on the cooperation of the public that they know there's a ban, so you're law-abiding citizens and choose not to do it,” he added.
Looking for consensus
The council members voiced mixed feelings about the ban and decided to gather more input from residents. They delayed any motion regarding fireworks until a Nov. 2 council meeting.
Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said she had received a number of letters from residents asking if fireworks could be banned on the Fourth of July but allowed on New Year’s Eve. Brett responded that he feels fine with that.
Councilmember Sasha Sleiman said in addition to fire risk, she’s also concerned about how fireworks impact pets and individuals with PTSD.
“Fireworks aren't a delight for those who have listened to bombs fall around them,” she said. “Those parts of it don't stop when fire season stops, meaning it'll be just as hard for anyone with PTSD to hear them on New Year's Eve.”
Councilmember Shayne Magdoff said prior to the council’s discussions, she had not been aware of the impacts of fireworks outside of fire risk and that it would be important to educate the community about those issues regardless of whether the council voted to enact a ban.
Councilmember Robert Tidd supported a ban on July 4 but not on New Year’s. “I think it would be a compromise that would be more sellable to our constituency if we least kept that in place,” he said.
Councilmember Christine Johnson said she had not yet decided if she was for or against a ban, but liked Tidd’s idea.
“I do get the piece about the PTSD and the animals, I do,” she said. “We are answerable to the city but we're answerable to both sides, so I think it's something that we need to discuss a little more than just being so reactionary.”
Councilmembers Matthew Hepner and Harry Raab advocated for a ban, with Raab calling it the “right thing” to do and Hepner proposing a high fine to help deter individuals from using fireworks. Councilmember John Sterk was not present.
Any decision that the council does make would not go into effect until a year later in accordance with state law.