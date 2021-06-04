SUNNYSLOPE — Firefighters broke through a house’s attic, dropping parts of it into a home’s living room in order to extinguish a sawdust and insulation on the 3000 block of School Street.
Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 responded to the fire reported at 6:15 p.m. Thursday said Kay McKellar, spokesperson for the districts. Four adults, two dogs, two cats and a parakeet were in the house when the fire broke out.
The fire started on the house’s deck before moving into the attic, she said. Occupants in the house unsuccessfully tried to put out the fire with water and evacuated without injury.
It took firefighters an hour to put out the flames on the home, and five hours to extinguish any remaining embers in the attic, she said.
The parakeet, Blueberry, did not make it out in time and died as a result of the fire. No other injuries were reported.