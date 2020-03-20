LEAVENWORTH — Chelan County Fire District 3 is reminding everyone to unplug heat tape once evening frosts end.
“Every spring, we are dispatched to several commercial and residential structure fires that are ignited by heat tape that is inadvertently left on,” Deputy Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Dave Nalle wrote in a news release. “Heat tape is extensively used in Leavenworth to prevent frost on exterior water pipes, gutters, downspouts, roof eaves and other areas that are subject to failure from freezing.”
Nalle said people should inspect the heat tape for damage from overuse, snow and ice movement, or overexposure to sunlight.
Also, he said, now is a good time to unplug Christmas lights and inspect the cords and devices they’re plugged into for damage.