CHELAN FALLS — A 10x30 mobile home burned to the ground early Thursday morning on Wyoming Street in Chelan Falls. The one woman who was staying at the home woke up and made it safely out before the fire grew too large, said Fire District 7 Chief Mark Donnell.
Fire crews received a call about the fire at roughly 2 a.m., he said. Flames had already burned half of the structure by the time they arrived less than 10 minutes later.
That part of Chelan Falls is kind of a “dead area” for cell phones, Donnell said. It is unknown how much time it took to communicate news of the fire.
Responders initially called for a second alarm, but canceled the extra resources after assessing the fire.
The fire burned all the belongings and property within in its vicinity, he said. Its cause is under investigation.