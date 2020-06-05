EAST WENATCHEE — Contractors broke ground last week on a new fire station in East Wenatchee.
The 13,000-square-foot building is expected to be up and running by June 2021, according to a news release from Douglas County Fire District 2. It will be located at 240 35th Street NW — about a quarter-mile from the Highway 2/Sunset Highway Interchange.
HBHansen Construction in Lynden was awarded the contract to build Fire Station No. 4 in April with a bid of $4.9 million. Funding was made available by a levy lid lift in 2016, the release said.
The station will house seven fire apparatus, including a ladder truck, fire engine, rescue vehicle and a brush truck.
And it will be staffed by three full-time firefighters per shift throughout the year and volunteer firefighters will also respond to calls from the station, the release said. Six resident firefighters will live at the station as they complete training and pursue a career as a full-time firefighter.