LEAVENWORTH — A fire in a downtown Leavenworth building adjacent to Pav’s Tacos Tuesday night was contained to a heating and air conditioning unit, but it could have been much worse.
Chelan County Fire District 3 was called out at 6:21 p.m. to check out some smoke at Pav's Tacos. Assistant Chief Glenn Brautaset said when firefighters arrived, they tracked the smoke to a neighboring business in the same building, 833 Front St.
“It ended up being an Easter egg hunt to try and find the fire," he said. "It ended being in a hidden ceiling area in the building. It housed an HVAC unit that malfunctioned. We were extremely lucky last night there was no further damage.”
All the electric systems in the building actually shut down, he said. There was enough energy draw it tripped the breaker at the meter, which is very rare, Brautaset said.
“We’re just really lucky the fire was contained in the HVAC unit,” he said. “When there is a heating and ventilation system, it’s all ceiling. It’s incredibly difficult to find. We didn’t know it was there until a building manager arrived and told us where it was.”
Brautaset said the building could have had significant damage if the fire extended beyond the HVAC unit.
“About 45 minutes into the fire, the components connected to the HVAC unit were still hot to the touch because there was that much power and heat being generated," he said.
