ROCK ISLAND — Fire protection ratings for the Rock Island area have been improved after a new fire station opened Monday, which could mean lower insurance rates for its residents.
With services to the area bolstered by the Douglas Street station, the Washington State Surveying & Rating Bureau has reduced the Rock Island’s Community Protection Class rating, the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department said Tuesday in a news release.
The bureau evaluates the effectiveness of a fire department for the insurance industry on a scale of 1-10, with 10 being the worst. By adding a new fire station and more firefighters, Rock Island’s rating was improved from 9 to 5.
The ratings affect insurance premiums in corresponding areas. Better ratings typically mean better rates.
Chief Brian Brett on Friday said one Rock Island resident was told this week by their fire insurer that they'll save $1,450 this year because of the new fire station.
And there’s hope in the department that the rating could improve again later this year.
In August, voters approved a measure to merge Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County District 2 into a regional fire authority. Aside from Rock Island’s new evaluation, the rest of the department’s jurisdiction was last evaluated before the merger.
Brett plans to seek a new assessment in the fall that would evaluate the department's entire jurisdiction as a new entity.
He believes the merger could bring the rating for the entire jurisdiction to a 3.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone