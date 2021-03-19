PLAIN — Insurance costs related to fire protection ratings will remain about the same for the Plain and Lake Wenatchee communities.
The area maintained its grade of a 6 out of 10 by the Washington Surveying and Rating Bureau, according to a news release from Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue.
The rating bureau provides insurance ratings to fire departments and communities in the state. The rates affect insurance premiums.
The bureau assigns ratings from 1-10: 1 is considered the top commercial protection rating, 4 the top residential grade and 10 as unprotected, the release said.
“While a rating of 6 is a very good grade for a rural community, the Department believes that with continued advances, we can reasonably reach a protection class of 5 within the next few years,” the release said.
This would include replacing aging equipment, upgrading the Highway 2 staging area at Station 95 into a formal station, adding education programs, and improving local water systems.