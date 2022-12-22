EAST WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Fire Department crews returned to an East Wenatchee home Wednesday evening after a fire reignited inside the already fire-damaged home a few hours after an initial fire.

The chief advised the home on the 300 block of South Jackson Avenue had a lot of combustible insulation in the building as well as occupants' belongings still in the structure, according to Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokesperson Kay McKellar, however the cause of both the original fire and reignition is under investigation.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

What's NABUR?