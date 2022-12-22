EAST WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Fire Department crews returned to an East Wenatchee home Wednesday evening after a fire reignited inside the already fire-damaged home a few hours after an initial fire.
The chief advised the home on the 300 block of South Jackson Avenue had a lot of combustible insulation in the building as well as occupants' belongings still in the structure, according to Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokesperson Kay McKellar, however the cause of both the original fire and reignition is under investigation.
Crews were dispatched back to the property around 6:45 p.m. The original fire was reported around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
There were no injuries for either fire at the home. The two occupants, brothers, of the home were able to escape and receive assistance. Prior to American Red Cross assistance, East Wenatchee Police Department’s BlueBridge Program got the men a hotel room in the meantime, according to BlueBridge CEO, Brian Spracklen.
"I transported the brothers to a local hotel. The Red Cross asked to have the brothers wait in the lobby until they could respond, which would have been several hours. The temperature outside was 1 degree and they did not have winter clothes. One of the brothers was in the room where the fire started, so he was covered in soot and needed to immediately bathe,” said Sgt. Kartsen Garcia in an email. “I decided to provide them with a room to at least clean themselves up and to have some space to themselves after this traumatic event.”
