WENATCHEE — The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for North Central Washington due to forecasted winds and potential thunderstorms come Wednesday.
The weather watch goes into effect at midnight and is set to last through Wednesday evening.
The concern is lightning followed by windy conditions, said Laurie Nisbet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Morning thunderstorms may occur after 2 a.m. Wednesday with windy, dry weather throughout the rest of the day, according to the National Weather Service’s report. Winds are projected to be between 10-20 mph; gusts may reach to 30 mph.
Fires caught in these winds could spread rapidly, according to the report.
Nisbet said the direction of winds hitting the Wenatchee area will be west or northwest.