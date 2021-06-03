NCW — The National Weather Service has put out a fire weather watch due to windy and dry weather headed for much of Douglas County starting Friday morning.
The dry, cold front means an increased potential to spread new or existing fires, according to a report from the National Weather Service in Spokane. The weather-watch area reaches from Badger Mountain, Waterville, nearly over to Bridgeport.
Winds are forecasted to be from 15-25 mph on Friday, with gusts up to 30 mph, according to the report. The weather watch is set to last through Friday evening.
This kind of weather is not typical for early June, said Miranda Cote, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane. It has been unusually dry.
People in the fire watch area should stay aware of the conditions and be careful not to cause any fires.
This weather watch is primarily a red flag warning to help prepare firefighting crews in case of a wildfire, Cote said.