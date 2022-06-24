WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Firefighters rescued a cat that was trapped in a culvert beneath a road Friday morning.
The pet’s owners heard their cat, Mars, which had been missing since Monday, around No. 1 Canyon Road, Chelan County Fire Chief Battalion Chief Clint Webley said. They found it trapped 15-20 feet from the entrance of a culvert beneath the road.
They then called around to public resources like animal control and the public works department for help rescuing Mars before calling the fire department, he added.
“The owners and some neighbors had already been digging when we arrived, and we just jumped in,” Webley said.
After about three hours of digging — including laying down in the culvert and using several-foot-long poles — the firefighters were able to free the cat enough that it could move.
The cat’s paws had been pinned beneath its body in the culvert, Webley said, leaving it trapped. They left food at the mouth of the culvert and allowed Mars to exit.
“The firefighters that were working there did a great job,” he said.
Trent Brown is a student at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. This summer, he’s covering agriculture and local government as a Wenatchee World intern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.
