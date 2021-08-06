NCW — Resources are stretched thin as firefighters in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest attempt to put out growing lightning-sparked fires.
Robin DeMario, U.S. Forest Service public affairs specialist, said the lightning storm set off a series of fires across the state, with a total of 1,399 recorded lightning strikes.
“It was pretty impressive the number of lightning strikes” that occurred Tuesday, she said.
The Moe Canyon Fire, burning about 10 miles northwest of Entiat, reached roughly 120 acres by Friday morning, according to a press release by the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.
Level 1 evacuation notices — get ready — are in effect for residents south of Entiat River Road.
A Type 3 incident management team that includes two firefighting crews, two engines, a tender and a dozer are working to stop the fire, according to the release.
The fire is at 0% contaminant, according to the release. It has not grown in size since Thursday.
Crews across North Central Washington have managed to stop five out of nine smaller fires in the forest so far, DeMario said.
The Nason Fire is estimated to be between 10 and 15 acres in size and is burning in steep, rocky terrain about a mile south of Rainy Creek Campground, she said. Nearby firefighting resources are not yet available to fight it.
The Jim Hill Fire is three-quarters of an acre and is located about 3 miles south of the Stevens Pass Nordic Center, she said. Fire rappel crews have put a line around the fire.
The Atkinson Fire is about one-tenth of an acre and is burning in an area with a lot of dead trees about two miles west of the Atkinson Flatt Campground, she said. Firefighters are not currently working on the fire due to safety concerns.
The Labyrinth Fire is also one-tenth on an acre, is burning about 18 miles northwest of Plain, she said. Crews are not working the fire at this time.
Access to firefighting resources in the region is limited and based on which fires are most likely to threaten cities or people, she said.
