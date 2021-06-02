WENATCHEE — Fire destroyed a two-story house on the 400 block of Ridgeview Loop Drive Tuesday night. Flames could be seen from across the Columbia River.
Firefighters worked overnight — roughly six hours — to fully put out the fire.
A caller first reported seeing flames on the house at 10:17 p.m., said Chelan County Fire District spokesperson Kay McKellar.
Crews took a “defensive attack” on the fire, which made its way from the garage to the attic, she said. Firefighters extinguished the fire by 4:36 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The house’s two occupants were uninjured and received help from the American Red Cross, she said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.