WENATCHEE — Firehouse Pet Shop has started a pet food drive for the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
Donations will go to the Humane Society’s pet food bank, open the last Saturday of each month to those who qualify based on income.
Pet food can be dropped off at the store, 17 S. Wenatchee Ave., regardless of where it was purchased. Current hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. There is also a cash donation box at the register.
Donors can also order at firehousepetshop.com, listing WVHS, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA 98801 as the delivery address.
“We have been able to make two large deliveries in the past seven days and are hoping to get another large care package ready by this weekend,” General Manager Jennifer Bethel said in a news release. “The need is so great right now, and every donation will help.”