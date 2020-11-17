BREWSTER — Brewster police are investigating two Sunday morning church fires.
Fires damaged the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and New Testament Baptist Church, according to a Brewster Police Department news release.
The Sacred Heart Catholic Church fire was intentionally set, police said. Investigations are ongoing.
In a Sunday Facebook live church service, New Testament Baptist pastor Corey Higdon said the fire caused extensive damage. “I hate to use the word catastrophe, but that’s all that comes to mind,” he said.
Higdon said he was called about the fire early Sunday morning at about 5 a.m. and that he does not know what caused it. “We’re just going to have to take it one step at a time,” he said.