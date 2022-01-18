OLYMPIA — The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission on Friday approved a project to thin forestland in the Colockum Wildlife Area.
Crews will thin 1,452 acres over one to two years in the 105,662-acre wildlife area centered between Wenatchee and Ellensburg. The purpose is to reduce wildfire risk and improve habitat quality for a variety of species, Fish and Wildlife said in a news release.
The project area is located between the burn scar of the 2013 Colockum Tarps Fire that burned 81,000 acres and the 2015 Table Mountain Fire that burned 54,000 acres, said Richard Tveten, a forest management lead with Fish and Wildlife, in the commission meeting.
“[We’re] trying to build a swath of thinned forest connecting those two fires so if a fire starts in what’s left of the unburned forest perhaps we can contain it to burning half of the forest instead of burning it all at once,” Tveten said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.