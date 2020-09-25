My favorite people are volunteers. It doesn’t matter what their political points of view might be, or what their belief systems are, or how old they are. They show up, and they serve.
I’m lucky enough to get to work with volunteers regularly as part of my work for Leavenworth Fisheries Complex. But what happens when something like COVID-19 comes along?
As it turns out, volunteers adapt. They still offer help. And once again, I am in awe of their goodwill.
I’ve been restricted in my ability to go to any of our sites this summer. Normally, I am at Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery most of my time, greeting and orienting visitors and working on a variety of projects. Now, I telework. And I am only at the hatchery one day a week, barricaded behind a table at the main building, answering visitors' questions through a mask. Essential workers are out caring for fish or repairing equipment, but everyone else stays mostly home. So whose eyes are on our site, and who takes care of the extensive grounds? Volunteers, evidently.
Our neighbors who walk, run or bike the trails pick up any trash they spot. Their daily efforts benefit us all. Recently, it was neighbors who put out a brush fire. Two on bicycles raced to the hatchery to report the fire and get 911 rolling. Another helped direct the fire trucks. Meanwhile, others grabbed shovels and started trenching and throwing dirt on the flames. It was the early efforts of volunteers that prevented the fire from growing.
Eagle Scout Conner Hawk built three handsome wooden benches to place in the portico at the main hatchery building. All the materials were donated by Lowe’s in Wenatchee. He built them in his home and delivered them. Another Eagle Scout, guided by a menor, is working on fencing and revegetation at the boat launch. Both Scouts communicate with us via email and phone while working independently.
I recently put out a request on Facebook for a volunteer to build signboards to display two new interpretive signs. Don Little got back to me immediately and within the week had delivered two beautiful pieces of work. Ed Ramirez also contacted me and built two more signboards for use elsewhere on the site. He re-engineered the design to make them stronger and lighter. Marson & Marson gave us deep discounts for the materials, as they have often done for our volunteer projects.
Trout Unlimited continues with year three of the Wenatchee Beaver Project, using one of our old fish ponds to house beavers transitioning from one location to another. Volunteers have allowed the project employees to collect aspen saplings on their land to feed the beavers, and some have volunteered to stop by and check on the animals regularly to make sure all is well.
Friends of Northwest Hatcheries volunteer Courtney Feeney added a storybook to the Nature Trail, so visitors can read “Trees are Made of Trout” as they go from one signpost to the next. The Friends group is a wonderful way to support not only the hatchery in Leavenworth, but hatcheries throughout the Pacific Northwest. It is this group that brings us the Wenatchee River Salmon Festival. Although this year’s event was canceled, like so many others, they are planning now for 2021.
During spawning season this year, volunteers signed up and showed up, wearing masks and ready to work. Spawning hundreds of salmon takes a big group effort. Volunteers were a vital part of that.
The constant efforts of volunteers at our site surprise and delight me. It brings me hope in a difficult time. And it reminds me how even small efforts add up to build a better, stronger, cleaner community. My thanks go out to all of you volunteers, whatever it is you do. Our hatcheries belong to you; your care for our sites and for the work we do is inspiring.
Julia Pinnix is visitor services manager for Leavenworth Fisheries Complex. The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats. For more information, visit fws.gov.