OLYMPIA — Five troopers from the Washington State Patrol district that includes Chelan and Douglas counties left the agency Monday after they didn’t meet the state’s deadline to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Statewide, 74 troopers and 53 civil servants of the State Patrol’s roughly 2,200 employees, were separated from employment when they didn’t comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate for state employees.

District 6, which serves Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Grant and Kittitas counties, lost five troopers, the release said. It’s not yet clear whether any officers working in Chelan and Douglas counties were among the five, according to spokesman Chris Loftis.

The State Patrol also hasn't specified whether the troopers were fired or retired; only that they "have, for varying reasons and in varying ways, separated from employment," the release said.

