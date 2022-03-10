Sarah Leonard, Wenatchee, rides during the Tillicum Riders flag ceremony at the 2016 Chelan County Fair Rodeo. The rodeo arena will get a $24,904 makeover this year, one of five projects funded by Chelan County lodging tax funds, which were approved Monday. The fairgrounds also received $200,000 for a mobile hydraulic stage.
WENATCHEE — Five capital improvement projects in Chelan County — from renovations to the county fairgrounds to a park expansion — were awarded a combined $710,500 in lodging tax dollars for 2022.
County commissioners originally budgeted $560,000 for 2022 capital project awards but allocated an additional $150,000 after seeing the quality of the projects eligible for funds, Commissioner Tiffany Gering said in a news release.
The five projects that were awarded include:
The Chelan County Fair Board received $24,904 to renovate the rodeo arena at the county fairgrounds in Cashmere.
The Chelan County Expo Center received $200,000 for a mobile hydraulic stage that will be used for county fair entertainment and additional festivals and concert events at the fairgrounds.
The Chelan County Natural Resources Department was awarded $250,000 to expand the Wenatchee River County Park in Monitor. Six acres of county-owned land will be used for a trail system with potential camping sites.
The Pybus Market Charitable Foundation received $175,590 to provide a year-round, outdoor farmers market and other events and activities.
Chelan County will use $60,000 for a variety of right-of-way road improvements used for recreational access in areas that have recently experienced heavy congestion, parking and trespassing problems.
Lodging taxes are generated by local lodging establishments. A portion of these taxes are allocated yearly to tourist-related organizations.
In 2021, the county awarded nearly $223,000 lodging tax dollars to 17 organizations for tourist-related marketing efforts, according to a county news release.
