EPHRATA — Five Grant County residents died between Aug. 27 and Sept. 10 from COVID-19, the Grant County Health District reported on Sept. 10.
This brings the total confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county to 155. In neighboring Chelan and Douglas counties, the total number of COVID-19 deaths is 99, which includes nine added to the list on Sept. 10 by the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
The five latest Grant County deaths were among people with underlying health conditions and who did not initiate any COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a Grant County Health District news release.
The five deaths include:
Three Moses Lake women in their 30s, 50s, and 70s.
One Moses Lake man in his 70s.
One Quincy man in his 80s.
The Grant County Health District delays the announcement of COVID-19 deaths to give families time to notify loved ones and to verify that COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death on the death certificate, according to a Grant County news release.
All reported COVID-19 deaths were verified with the death certificate, testing, and other case information, according to the news release.
