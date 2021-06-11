WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District has reported five more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths to 67 in Chelan County and 22 in Douglas County.
Two individuals from Chelan County died due to COVID-19, a 70-year old man and an 80-year old woman, according to Veronica Farias, spokesperson for the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
In Douglas County, three people died due to COVID-19 sometime in May:
- A man in his 70s
- A man in his 80s
- And a woman in her 40s
Find more information on COVID-19 case numbers and deaths here: wwrld.us/numbers.