EAST WENATCHEE — Pangborn Memorial Airport lost five flights this month due to snow and low visibility.
The runway was closed for 12 hours on Jan. 6 for snow removal after 2 feet of snow fell on the Wenatchee Valley.
“That’s kind of a court of last resort for us to actually shut it down, but we couldn’t find the runway edge lights for a time,” airport director Trent Moyers said Wednesday.
Horizon Air canceled three flights this month because of low visibility and two because of the snow, he said. There have been 33 departures this month.
When a flight is canceled, the airline helps passengers with arrangements. Often, the airline provides a car ride to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, but in some instances, like the during the Jan. 6 snowstorm, the mountain passes are closed and travelers are left with few options.
“Pardon the pun, but it was the perfect storm for the pass being closed and not being able to land airplanes for a little bit,” Moyers said. He added that most people flying out of Pangborn are from the area and have a place to stay, or, at the very least, a hotel.
There isn’t much of a Pangborn equivalent to the infamous videos of hundreds or thousands of passengers stranded at international airports due to canceled or delayed flights.
“I don’t know the last time I actually saw somebody spending the night because of a weather cancellation like that,” Moyers said.
Financially, the airport wasn’t badly affected by the snowstorm and five canceled flights. Moyers said airport staff budgets for winter operations, like paying overtime for snow removal and clearing the runway.
When a flight cancels, the airport loses landing fees and isn’t able to sell fuel to the flight, but Moyers said, “I wouldn’t say it’s a huge financial impact from the airline.”
Of the airport he said, “It’s a facility that needs to stay open so that we can have that service — not just for the airlines but for the air ambulance, for the air cargo and for the other business in general aviation. So that’s just the cost of doing business, if you will.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.