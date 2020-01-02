WENATCHEE — Five applications have been submitted so far for two open Wenatchee School Board seats.
That was the count as of Thursday, said Diana Haglund, a school district spokeswoman. The application deadline is 4 p.m. Monday.
“Last year, we had an influx of applications a few days before the deadline,” Haglund said. “We have an online application making it easier for interested candidates to submit their applications. We anticipate receiving several more over the weekend and up until the deadline on Monday.”
The two spots on the five-member board have been open since November.
The remaining three board members — Laura Jaecks, Michele Sandberg and Martin Barron — are tasked with making appointments to fill the vacant at-large posts, both of which have two years remaining on their terms.
Eligible applicants must be U.S. citizens, registered to vote and live within the school district boundaries.
“We have a diverse community and we hope that our board reflects that,” said Superintendent Paul Gordon. “This is a unique opportunity for community members to be part of the energy and excitement that is building in our school district and to help us make an impact in the lives of our 7,500 students.”
Jaecks, Sandberg and Barron will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the district office, 235 Sunset Ave., to review the applications and select candidates to interview. The list of interviewees will be announced that evening.
Interviews, which are open to the public, will start at 5 p.m. Thursday, also at the district office. The board is expected to choose the new members Thursday. The two appointees will be sworn in at the Jan. 14 regular board meeting.
Applications, available in both English and Spanish, can be completed online at wenatcheeschools.org. Paper copies also are available at the district office.
Residents interested in serving are invited to contact current school board members with questions about their experience and service on the board. Contact information is available at wenatcheeschools.org/board.
For information call 663-8161.